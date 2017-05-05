*Paris Jackson will be the new face of Calvin Klein following a seven-figure deal, marking her first major fashion campaign, according to Page Six.

The news follows her appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night as a guest of Calvin Klein and its new top designer Raf Simons, where she debuted a simple black cutout dress by Calvin Klein by Appointment.

A source told us of Paris’ Calvin Klein deal: “This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein. The deal — which is just about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein.”

Page Six is also reporting that the daughter of Michael Jackson shot the cover of Vogue Australia this week.

As previously reported, she was also just cast in a Charlize Theron film for Amazon Studios along with Amanda Seyfried, Joel Edgerton and Thandie Newton.