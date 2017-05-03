*Paris Jackson will follow up her television debut on Fox’s “Star” with her big screen entry opposite David Oyelowo and Thandie Newton via Nash Edgerton’s untitled comedic thriller for Amazon.

The film centers on a businessman, Harold (Oyelowo), who while in Mexico gets unwittingly entangled with drug lords, international mercenaries and the FBI. The feature is set to star Edgerton’s brother Joel, as well as Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried and Sharlto Copley.

Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone wrote the project, which will be produced by Edgerton and Theron, along with Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has been searching for a film vehicle to launch her Hollywood career. A week after signing with IMG Models, she signed with WME in all areas.