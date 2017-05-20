*Paris Jackson wants you to know that she’s very confident in her body — and thinks others should be too.

The 19-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of herself topless on her balcony, sunbathing next to her dog. Jackson says “being naked is part of what makes us human.”

As expected, Paris received some serious backlash from her IG followers wondering why she’s not a better role model. She responded with another photo – fully clothed – captioned with: “there’s other things to be mad at other than tanning y’all. like nude beaches. or idk. trump and everythig that he’s doing (sic).”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Bill Bellamy Set to Host Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s Charity Boxing Night (May 24)

Attention starved Paris later posted another picture of her smoking topless on a balcony, using a carefully placed arm to cover her breast.

In a long statement attached to the black and white pic, she wrote: “I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me, it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I’m usually naked when i garden.”

Confessing she bares all when gardening, Jackson urged her followers to calm down and embrace nudity.

“Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”

Peep her full response to all prudes and nude shamers:

Save