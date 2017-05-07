*GRAMMY® winning legend Patti LaBelle released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage (GPE Records / Sony Red).

The thirteen-track album, which LaBelle recorded over the span of a year and a half, features standards such as “Jazz in You,” “Moanin’,” “Peel me a Grape,” “Moody’s Mood for Love” (with KEM) and “Here’s to Life.” The beautiful collection also features Tammy Wynette’s country music classic, “Till I Get it Right.”

LaBelle, who has been recording and performing for more than 50 years, grew up listening to and loving many of the songs featured on Bel Hommage. However, she never seriously considered tackling the jazz genre until recently. She says:

“My ex husband Armstead has been telling me for years that I should do a jazz record, but I was nervous about trying something different. I finally mustered up the courage to do it and now I’m so glad that I did! And I really hope that others will enjoy it as much as I do!”

This is a very busy time for LaBelle, who turns 73 on May 24th. She released her sixth book and fourth cookbook, Desserts LaBelle, on April 25th. She’s also touring throughout the rest of the year and has upcoming appearances on major television shows including CBS This Morning (May 10th) and The View (May 11th). In addition, she’s working on new items for her Patti’s Good Life line, which is carried at Walmart stores, and planning for the next season of her hit Cooking Channel show, Patti LaBelle’s Place.

Patti LaBelle

American Singer

Patricia Louise Holt-Edwards, better known under the stage name Patti LaBelle, is an American singer, author, actress, and entrepreneur. LaBelle began her career in the early 1960s as lead singer and front woman of the vocal group, Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Following the group’s name change to Labelle in the early 1970s, she released the iconic disco song “Lady Marmalade” and the group later became the first African-American vocal group to land the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

After the group split in 1976, LaBelle began a successful solo career, starting with her critically acclaimed debut album, which included the career-defining song, “You Are My Friend”. LaBelle became a mainstream solo star in 1984 following the success of the singles, “If Only You Knew”, “New Attitude” and “Stir It Up”, with the latter two crossing over to pop audiences becoming radio staples.

