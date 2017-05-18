*There will be encore performances of Karen Roberson’s ‘The Penis Monologues – The Long Hard Truth’ on Thursday, May 18, and Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, 2017.

Featuring performances by Mike Strong from the TV show ‘Black Magic’ and Vincent Ward from ‘The Walking Dead’, this show appeals to adults of all sexes.

The ‘Penis Monologues…’ takes you on a journey of 10 phenomenal men as they reveal their real, raw and riveting stories.

Performances are May 18 at 8:00pm, May 20 at 8:00pm and May 21 at 5:00pm at the Acme Comedy Theater, 135 N. La Brea Avenue, Hollywood, CA. 90036. Tickets can be purchased at http://bpt.me/2912767.

For more information call (310) 291-5315. Instagram @thelonghardtruth www.mgproductions.com

Follow 10 men as they take you on a journey giving you the raw, real but sexy insight from the Penis perspective. Come experience an evening of the long hard truth! Written and Directed by Karen Roberson.

May 18 Tickets: $25 in advance (buy online). $30 at the door (if available).

May 20-21 Tickets: $30 in advance (buy online). $35 at the door (if available). $40 VIP in advance (available online only).*

*VIP includes complimentary champagne beverage and priority seating. Limited VIP seats available, and can only be purchased online (not available at the door).

THOSE ARRIVING AFTER THE PUBLISHED SHOW START TIME MAY NOT GET SEATS, AND TICKETS MAY BE FORFEITED. NO REFUNDS, NO EXCHANGES.