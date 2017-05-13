A while ago we heard about a situation with Peter Thomas and Matt Jordan at a radio station where things went left between the two.

You’ll recall … the two went at each other back in March during a radio interview at Power 98 in Charlotte. There were several tense moments of trash talking while the host stepped between them … but Matt eventually had enough, and charged at Peter.

Oh yeah, by the way, Peter talked a lotta smack (in the video below) about how he held his own when things went down. But check out the video ABOVE and see if that’s really the way it went.

One other thing. Peter is pressing assault charges, and “RHOA” sources tell TMZ that his attorney subpoenaed the video from the radio station.

In other news about Matt Jordan, Kenya Moore recently filed a temporary restraining order against her ex boyfriend, according to the AJC.

In the petition, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wrote that Matt began to exhibit unhealthy behavior and stalking after a trip to Mexico last May, where he had allegedly kicked in a hotel door in anger.

“Upon returning to Atlanta, … Respondent entered Petitioner’s residence unannounced and threw all of Petitioner’s items from her suitcase outside onto the driveway while cursing at Petition. Petitioner called 911 but Respondent fled before police arrived.”

As seen on RHOA last August, Jordan “broke a garage door glass window and the rear window of [Moore’s] vehicle and [Jordan] was seen on video spray painting some of the home security cameras.”

Two weeks later, a neighbor of Moore’s called police because Matt was throwing items at her house and breaking windows while he was on the phone with her arguing.

OTHER NEWS AT EURweb: BOBBY BROWN ON PHAEDRA PARKS AS HIS ATTORNEY: ‘I USUALLY WOUND UP GOING TO JAIL’

Jordan reportedly called Moore up to 30 times a day between September 2016 and February 2017. Moore blocked his number in February but she began getting calls from an unknown number all hours of the night, per thejasminebrand.

In the past few weeks, jilted Jordan has taken to social media to share how hurt he feels from begin used by Moore. He’s also pissed that he wasn’t invited to the RHOA reunion show and compensated accordingly.

Jordan also told a friend of Moore’s that she was going to “get what she deserves,” the petition said. As such, Moore says she had a “reasonable fear” for her life, and she’s requesting that Jordan be served a notice and ordered by the court “to stop harassing and intimidating [Moore] and her immediate family,” not have any contact with her and stay 200 yards away from her and her home. She also wants him to receive “appropriate psychiatric or psychological services.”

You can get the rest of this EURweb story, HERE.