*Phaedra Parks spoke to People.com about the big reveal at the end of Sunday’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion part 3, but still played coy in saying definitively if she was indeed the one who made wild accusations about Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker to Porsha Williams.

In the final seconds of the reunion, Porsha said Phaedra was the one who told her that Kandi and Todd planned on drugging Porsha and their mutual friend Shamea Morton one night in order to take advantage of them sexually in the couple’s alleged sex dungeon.

The episode ended before Phaedra had a chance to confirm or deny, but she spoke about the accusations in a phone interview with People.com before the episode aired.

“It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip,” the 43-year-old reality star said. “I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.”

“I’m sure the footage speaks for itself,” she continued. “My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what’s going on in my personal life. Others can’t stop mentioning me. Their whole family mentions me. They’re whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!”

Parks also addressed critics who claim she’s not as holy as she claims to be, based on her risqué swimwear and love of strippers.

People are constantly talking about, ‘Oh you’re not this.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow — it’s so many people with this Christian handbook that I have not received,’ ” Parks said. “So I’ve been praying that whoever owns the Christian dress code and has the handbook, they just send me a copy. Because I don’t see anywhere in the Bible where it lays out these strict guidelines about laughing and having fun and wearing bathing suits. Where did they get this dress code for being Christian? I thought it was about your hearts.”

The insults that have come her way have very little to do with Parks’ actual character, she explained.

“Sometimes, if people don’t have anything concrete, they just attack your character,” Parks said. “But my character speaks for itself. Anyone who knows me knows I’m very gracious, I’m very helpful. And a lot of the things I do for people, you never see it on camera. Because that is not my intention to get praise for it. My intention is to be a vessel and be used for the purpose of empowering people.”