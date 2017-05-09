*Phaedra Parks opens up to PEOPLE about the explosive finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and whether or not she will return to the series.

As you know, Parks’ lies about Kandi Buress have gotten her kicked off the reality series. As such, she has removed the popular franchise from her social media.

“New day, new week!” Phaedra captioned a photo she posted on Instagram Monday.

While Parks apologized to Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss for spreading sex and drugging accusations, the attorney and mother of two says she has no regrets.

In her conversation with PEOPLE before the reunion episode aired, Parks explained: “everything happens for a reason.”

“What’s meant to happen will happen,” she said. “They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen.”

Viewers were left clutching their pearls after it was revealed that Parks had been the one who told Williams that Burruss and her husband had planned on drugging Williams in order to take advantage of her sexually.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks said on the show. “Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up … I’m sorry.”

By the end of the episode, it was clear that Parks was public enemy #1, and her co-stars (as well as Kenya Moore and Kandi fans) wondered how she could possibly continue on the show.

“They were so disgusted with her. The entire cast and Andy agreed Phaedra would not be coming back next season. She dug her own grave. She’s considered a liability and will not be returning. Andy is upset,” an insider tells Page Six.

Parks says that, if offered, she’d still want to come back to the show.

“I would love to continue,” she said. “Obviously the show documents your journey, and every journey has its ups and downs.”

“It’s not always accurate, of course,” she added. “But for the moments that they capture something that’s real — like being a mom, helping someone out, having a very sensitive moment on television that turns into something beautiful — that’s the legacy that counts when it comes to reality TV. The moments that change people’s lives.”

Parks says she’s thankful the series allowed her to show that “having it all” comes at a cost.

“If you think you’re going to be the best mother, it may mean you’re not going to be the best friend. If you’re going to be the best worker, you might not be the best mother,” she said. “You have to recognize your limitations. You have to prioritize and give yourself some leeway, or else you’ll go crazy.”

Meanwhile, former housewives Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes will be returning to the show.