*It’s been a minute, well, several weeks, actually, since Phaedra Park‘s bombshell of lies about Kandi Burruss and her husband were revealed on the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show.

If you’re wondering what the status is between Parks and the and the other cast members, according to Radar Online, none of the other ‘housewives’ (including Porsha Williams) have spoken with Phaedra since the show.

“Porsha has not spoken to Phaedra since the reunion taping,” an insider revealed to Radar.

Now-a-days Parks, an attorney and funeral home owner, is said to be focusing on sons Ayden, 7, and Dylan, 4, in the scandal’s aftermath.

“She has been spending a lot of time with her boys and family, taking trips to the beach and planning her future without RHOA,” the insider added.

As we reported, Parks was fired from the hit show after lying to Williams that Burruss attempted to rape and drug her during a wild night out.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: ANGELA BASSETT OPENS UP ABOUT HER MOTHER’S DEATH

Williams also claimed that Burruss, 41, and her husband Todd Tucker had a secret sex dungeon in their home, and that Tucker cheated on his wife while traveling in New York — but the rumors all stemmed from Parks.

As if the all the juice in the preceding wasn’t enough, Parks was also let go for other reasons. There were reports that she refused to open up about her messy divorce from imprisoned ex Apollo Nida, and talk about dating again on camera. (Yep, that’s a “RHOA” no-no. If you can’t give up the “scuzz” about yourself, you’re out!)

“She just didn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck,” a source summed up.

Kandi Burruss recently spoke out about the situation and says that while she’s glad it’s all out in the open, there’s no way she and Phaedra will ever talk again. As for Porsha, on the other hand, there’s still hope for a conversation.

“At the end of the day, all the girls throw shade at each other, but to know that people actually plot, behind the scenes, to plant information on people that’s completely made up, that’s a real problem. It wasn’t even for the sake of television; it was for the sake of tearing me down,” Kandi said. “The fact that she never once let on that she had anything to do with it, clearly, she just wants to tear down my reputation, kill my fan base, hurt my business. It was really just terrible. And then she’s supposed to be friends with Porsha? Then she set her up to be the fall guy? That’s a lot of plotting going on. People don’t want to deal with that.”

“I’m still not feeling [Porsha] either. At the end of the day, she knew it was a lie. She cannot sit there and say she believed it. I’m happy she finally told the truth, I’ll give her that,” she said. “But did you tell the truth because you were tired of people tearing you down, saying you were a liar, or did you do it for the right reasons?”

“As far as Porsha is concerned, she and I will probably end up having to have a conversation about this. I’ll still probably never be close with her again. But Phaedra? We can never talk again,” she said.

It’ll be more than interesting to see how the producers/writers sort out this mess this and use it for fodder in season 10.