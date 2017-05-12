*Phaedra Parks blames ‘RHOA‘ producers for feeding her lies about Kandi Burruss and then firing her when she called them out for it.

Now, the attorney and mother of two says her rep is ruined and that online trolls are threatening and bullying her daily.

Sources close to the ex-Housewife tell TMZ Parks is mad because she claims a producer gave her the drugs and sex dungeon story she told to Porsha Williams about Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

The producer didn’t necessarily want her to repeat it, but Phaedra explained the producer’s role during the reunion show. She’s pissed because that was edited out of the show to make it look like she acted alone.

Phaedra believes she was fired in retaliation for throwing producers under the bus. She insists the ‘Housewives’ crew knows she’s not the source of the lie.

According to Page Six, “Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” a source said.

A Parks source said there was “a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

The source added, “There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross. Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.’”

Meanwhile, Parks has been bombarded with hate mail, and her kids are getting harassed.

Do you believe Phaedra was set up by producers to get fired?

