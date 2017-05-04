*The U. S. Army recently released a photo that had been taken by photographer, Spc. Hilda Clayton, seconds before she and four others were killed by an explosion.

According to reports, Clayton had been taking pictures of three Afghan soldiers that were conducting mortar validation exercises when the weapon went off causing the explosion. The three soldiers, Afghanistan National Army First Cavalry Division members, and an Afghan combat photographer perished alongside Clayton just after the final picture was taken.

Clayton’s picture, the 1st shown directly below, shows us the fatal moment of the explosion as we see one of the three soldiers previously mentioned.

