*We’ve got a sneak peek at this week’s “The Book of John Gray,” but first let us remind you that last month a short teaser trailer for “Power” was released which got folk’s attention.

Now Starz has released a longer, “official” trailer for season 4. And it’s an attention getter, too. Only a lot, lot more intense.

“That first night in jail, no idea what’s going to happen to you,” we hear Kanaan saying, as his friend-turned-enemy Ghost is locked up. “You’re away from everything that comforts you, everything that makes you feel at home. That’s real fear.”

"That first night in jail, no idea what's going to happen to you," we hear Kanaan saying, as his friend-turned-enemy Ghost is locked up. "You're away from everything that comforts you, everything that makes you feel at home. That's real fear."

Ghost's imprisonment for the murder of Greg Knox, a crime he didn't commit, has ripple effects for everyone. Tommy must decide whether to move on for good from his friend and business partner, while Tasha tries to keep the family strong, and Angela attempts to distance herself from the "biggest mistake of her life."

You’ll be interested to know that joining the prosecution and the cast for the upcoming season is Sung Kang from the “Fast & Furious” franchise. He’s set to be Ghost’s newest adversary, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mak. His determination to win at all costs could be both an asset and problem for his team, which includes Angela and Knox’s true killer, Mike Sandoval.

Oh yeah, season 4 is gonna be intense, alright. “Power” returns June 25 at 9pm E/P

In other video clip news, we’ve got a new clip from this weekend’s episode of “The Book of John Gray” from OWN. Here’s the deal. This week John Gray is seen counseling a victim of sexual abuse as he confronts his own experiences with sexual abuse.

John also takes a moment to sit down with a breast cancer survivor whose fate changed with her diagnosis on Mother’s Day 2014.

You can check it out tomorrow, Saturday, May 13 (10 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) Episode: The Chapter On Battling Demons

“The Book of John Gray” features the life of John Gray, Associate Pastor at Joel Osteen’s world-famous Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Known for his larger than life sense of humor and his special ability to connect with peoples’ hearts, he brings a message of hope and faith to everyone he meets. A healer, a husband, a father, and a bridge-builder, he’s not your daddy’s preacher.

Raised by a single mother, John began preaching at the age of 21, toured as a singer with Grammy award-winning Gospel recording artist Kirk Franklin, and is renowned for his ability to blend comedy, music and entertainment into a unique style of preaching. While he admits that he has faced his own enormous struggles and could easily have become a statistic, he has instead risen to prodigious success and is now trying to be the role model and father that he never had.

John gives viewers a look into his life with his wife Aventer and their ministry as they help people in their community overcome life’s challenges, while John also faces his own relatable struggles and triumphs as a husband and father.