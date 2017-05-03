*For the first time in its 17-year history of honoring Cinco de Mayo, the White House will not celebrate the Mexican holiday on May 5.

According to Spanish-language newspaper La Opinion, President Trump cancelled the annual tradition at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and moved it to an as-yet-undetermined location, which Vice President Pence will attend in his place.

The White House has yet to confirm the reports and has declined to comment. The holiday celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War (1861-1867).

In President Obama’s final year in office, the 500-attendee Cinco de Mayo celebration at the White House featured live music by the Mexican band Mana and food from celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez.

By contrast, candidate Trump celebrated May 5, 2016 with a racially-insensitive tweet showing him eating a taco bowl from Trump Tower Grill with the caption, “I love Hispanics!”

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

So perhaps this year’s White House cancellation is for the best.