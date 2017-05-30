The program is organized by Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN), the leading patient education and advocacy organization that addresses the needs of African American men.

“There is currently a prostate cancer crisis in Black America,” said Thomas Farrington, PHEN’s founder and president. “Black men have a 130 percent higher death rate than white men. It makes this the largest racial disparity for any type of major cancer among men or women.”

Prostate Health

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in African American men, behind lung cancer. When compared to all causes of death, prostate cancer is the fourth leading cause of death among African men over age 45. About one in five African American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime, with the highest prostate cancer incidence and mortality rates in the United States.

The church rallies provide recognition and spiritual support to help remove the silence and isolation for those who may be suffering with the disease. During the prayer service, congregants are made aware of the impact of prostate cancer within their midst. Also, open dialogue about the disease is promoted to build awareness and education.

PHEN provides resources and ongoing support for its Church Partners including:

* Handout materials for each church for their Father’s Day services

* Posters for each church to increase prostate health knowledge and awareness

* Speakers and materials for special church programs and events

* Access to PHEN’s online resources and support for newly diagnosed men, survivors and their loved ones

* Access to PHEN’s monthly live educational webcasts which are available for churches to convene special prostate cancer workshops or support groups or for individuals to access from their home

There are no costs for churches to participate in the Father’s Day Rally or for PHEN materials and services.

PHEN Father’s Day Rally is open to all churches interested in helping to promote prostate cancer awareness: Churches can join online here

About PHEN

The Prostate Health Education Network (PHEN) is the leading patient education and advocacy organization addressing the needs of African American prostate cancer patients and survivors. About 1 in 5 African American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime; with the highest prostate cancer incidence and mortality rates in the United States.

Based in Quincy, Mass., PHEN, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded in 2003 by Thomas A. Farrington, a prostate cancer survivor. PHEN Initiatives include monthly live educational webcasts, the Annual Father’s Day Rally, educational symposiums with church partners, and the Annual African American Prostate Cancer Disparity Summit in Washington, DC. For more information, visit PHEN’s website at www.prostatehealthed.org.

