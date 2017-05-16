*Fiery California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was heckled by several Donald Trump supporters (aka Trumpettes) at a town hall meeting in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday.

They are calling for her impeachment amid allegations that she paid her daughter, Karen Waters, $750,000 out of taxpayer funds to mail campaign flyers. And, as Waters continues to call for Trump’s impeachment, the Trumpettes are coming for her.

The protesters were escorted out of the meeting by police, while more Trumpettes picketed outside Inglewood high school where the town hall meeting was held, per Sandrarose.com.

Posters featuring Waters’ face under the words “POVERTY PIMP” and “IMPEACH MAXINE WATERS” are popping up on bus benches outside her $4.8 million mansion in Hancock Park.

Dozens of protesters recently gathered outside the congresswoman’s L.A. home, including Omar Navarro. He ran against Waters and lost in 2016 but as KABC reports, he’s getting ready for round two in 2018

“‘Hashtag Impeach Maxine’. See Maxine is talking about impeaching President Donald Trump and yet she doesn’t ask herself what about her? What about her not doing her job for 35 years?”, asked Navarro.

The protestors, accompanied by a mariachi band, included members of the black community and Latinos for Trump, who are calling for Waters to resign. They are in support of her 2018 congressional opponent, Omar Navarro.

“She is not representing her constituents, especially the black constituents.”

“She thinks by putting down our president, we’re going to like her more. Every time she talks, she makes me want to throw up.”

The congresswoman was not home at the time of protest.

The “POVERTY PIMP” artwork of Congresswoman Waters is for sale on the artist’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, she remains a political crush for young progressives.

