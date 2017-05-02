*It appears as if Quincy Combs has warmed to his estranged biological father, singer Al B. Sure…at least enough for them to have filmed a music video together.

Q, who was raised by his biological mom Kim Porter and her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, just released the video for his new song, “I Can Tell You (Nite and Day 2.0).” The track updates his father’s classic 1988 hit, “Nite & Day.”

Via TMZ:

It’s a big step in their relationship. If you recall … Quincy penned an open letter years ago praising Diddy for always being there when Al wasn’t. At the time, Quincy said he always wondered about Al — “Where he was? What was he doing? and most importantly, Was he even thinking about me?”

We’re told things have slowly gotten better since then. Al and Quincy have been going out to dinners and their relationship is the best it’s ever been.

Watch the video below: