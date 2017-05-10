*There is a very strong argument that can be made that most of what is taught in schools or in the mainstream media is so polluted by political (and other) agendas that the amount that’s honest and worthwhile is shockingly small. The good news is a true counter-culture has developed in an effort to try to open eyes and expose the system’s top to bottom corruption.

K. Gerald Torrence has been a powerful voice in this struggle. Torrence recently appeared at the much anticipated Dayton Book Expo, April 29th in Dayton, Ohio, to promote and discuss his remarkable new book "America's Original Sin," a collection of essays where the provocative author explores racism and the continuing scourge of white supremacy in the United States.

“Sin resonates with all who have a mind to read or listen, without respect to race, color, creed or socioeconomic conditions,” commented the author. “I think my new book delivers real value and I’m looking forward to discussing it at the Dayton Book Expo, which should be a really positive event.”

According to Torrence, America’s Original Sin is both historical study and commentary, starting with the first black slaves being brought to America in 1619 and making its way forward to America’s current state of race relations, which despite having seen a black President serve two terms still has incredible dangerous and shameful systems of white supremacy set in place. Feedback for America’s Original Sin has been positive across the board.

Dr. Love Henry Whelchel distinguished scholar and civil rights activist writes, “America’s Original Sin is an impressive effort. People will have to take seriously works of scholarship, righteous passion and intellectual courage such as that provided by Mr. Torrence.”

K. Gerald Torrence is an Atlanta lawyer, educator, writer, and social activist. Torrence is interested in nothing more and nothing less than the truth and he’s been sharing them on his blog www.the-truth-teller.com. His writings have been published in the Denver Urban Spectrum and other Atlanta area publications. Torrence is Owner and Founder of The Truth Teller Enterprises and an ordained Baptist minister.

