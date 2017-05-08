*Radio One, Inc. has certainly outgrown its name over the years.

What Cathy Hughes began as a company that owned urban radio stations around the country has expanded over several decades into “an integrated multimedia company” that today includes cable channel TV One, Reach Media and more.

To reflect the expansion, Radio One, Inc., has changed its name to Urban One, Inc., the company announced Monday (May 8). Urban One will continue to operate platforms – TV One, Radio One, Reach Media, iOne Digital and One Solution.

“More than 35 years ago, we proudly began representing black culture by lifting our voices boldly, courageously and unapologetically,” said CEO Alfred C. Liggins III. “Urban One’s mission is to enhance and maintain our position as the largest distributor of urban content in the country.”

Urban One is the only multimedia company reaching 82 percent of Black America. Through its various platforms, Urban One reaches 59 million households, 22 million listeners, 40 million video streams, 20 million unique visitors and 5 million app starts.

In addition, Urban One is following its national and local radio footprint with R1 Digital, a recently established digital portfolio devoted to creating relevant, inventive and useful marketing and interactive solutions to help brands navigate the deeply rooted urban culture.