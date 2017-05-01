*Rashida Jones and Christina Aguilera are among the new names added to Drake Doremus‘ next film, “Zoe,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Theo James, Miranda Otto and Matthew Gray Gubler also join leads Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux in the sci-fi romance, which begins principal photography in Montreal on May 8.

Written by Rich Greenberg, the story follows two colleagues (McGregor and Seydoux) at a revolutionary research lab who design technology to improve and perfect romantic relationships. As their work progresses, their discoveries become more profound than they could ever have imagined.

Aguilera has won six Grammys, has served as a coach on the TV series “The Voice,” and appeared in the film “Burlesque” opposite Cher, Kristen Bell and Alan Cumming. She also had a role on the TV series “Nashville.”

Jones’ film credits include David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” “I Love You Man” starring Paul Rudd and Jason Segel, and “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” which she co-wrote with Will McCormack, executive produced and starred in alongside Andy Samberg.

She can be seen on the third season of TBS’s “Angie Tribeca,” created by Nancy and Steve Carell, and she co-created and executive produced the Netflix original documentary series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,” which premiered in April.