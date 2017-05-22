*Since 1985, singer and recording artist Freddie Jackson has been synonymous with excellence in R&B and contemporary adult music.

His portfolio of chart-topping songs includes, “You Are My Lady,” “He’ll Never Love You (Like I Do),” “Love Is Just a Touch Away,” “A Little Bit More” (a duet with Melba Moore), “Just Like The First Time,” “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight,” “Hey Lover,” “Nice and Slow,” among others.

(Scroll down to listen to some of Freddie’s classic/hit songs we’ve curated for you.)

In his 32-year career, Jackson has charted 11 No. 1 hits.

Now, Jackson is at it again with his recently released single, “One Night.” The song was written by Barry Eastmond, who has written and/or produced for Jackson for more than three decades. Eastmond wrote and produced Jackson’s “You Are My Lady,” “Have Your Ever Loved Somebody,” and many other hits. “One Night” is the first single from Jackson’s new album, “Love Signals,” due out this summer.

“I’m very excited about ‘One Night,’ said Jackson, who music aficionados tout as a versatile vocalist who can deliver both romantic ballads and up-tempo urban dance tunes with ease. “The single has been very well received, and I’m grateful for that. My new single is authentic Freddie Jackson singing. It’s authentic, but with an updated flavor that’s smooth and fully orchestrated.”

Asked to explain his longevity as a singer, recording artist, and performer, Jackson said.

“I attribute my longevity to the great passion I have for singing,” said the four-time Grammy nominee, and American Music Awards winner. “Many people get up and go to work hating what they do. I get up every day with great love for the long career that I’ve been blessed with. It’s really love, passion and my national and international fans that keep me singing, recording, and performing.”

A native of Harlem, New York, Jackson grew up singing gospel in church. Additionally, he heard and saw many of the great singers of his day perform at the famed Apollo Theatre in Harlem, not far from his house. Seeing and hearing these great vocalists inspired young Jackson to become a professional singer and recording artist. Yet, he has carved his own vocal identity and style.

“I consider myself a balladeer, and that’s a big hat to wear, because the great balladeers that I love have been singers like Johnny Mathis, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Nat King Cole, and others” said Jackson, who still lives in Harlem, and was discovered by legendary singer Melba Moore. “They were all smooth. I want to be mentioned with these balladeers who were the best of all times.”

Jackson’s desire to be among the best singers of all time is not far-fetched. In addition to 11 No. 1 songs, he has charted 18 songs that have landed in the Top 10. Earlier this year, Billboard magazine, one of the world’s most reputable music publications, listed Jackson as one of the “Top 50 Greatest R&B Singers” of all-time. Additionally, Jackson’s hit song, “You Are My Lady,” has been included in the U.S. Library of Congress, as one of the all-time great songs. Jackson’s name has also been placed on the wall of the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. The wall contains the names of the greatest singers, who are of African American descent.

With 30 years-plus in the music industry, Jackson shows no signs of letting up. As for future ventures, Jackson named two legends that he would love to sing and record with.

“I would love to sing and record with my idol, Johnny Mathis,” said Jackson. “I would also love to sing and record with Andrea Bocelli. Performing with those two extraordinary singers would make me extremely happy. I’m putting it out there, right now, for it to happen.”

While recording with both Mathis and Bocelli would be a dream come true for Jackson, he’s much too busy to sit around and wait. With his new single ‘One Night’ on the rise, an album due out this summer, and many national and international tour dates on his itinerary, Jackson is excited about his past and growing volume of work.

“There’s an old gospel song called, ‘May The Work I’ve Done Speak For Me,’ said Jackson. “Right now, the work that I’ve done, and the work that I’m doing, are screaming for me… and I love it!”

For more information on the adventures of Freddie Jackson, log on to www.freddiejackson.net.








