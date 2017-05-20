*In anticipation of the June premiere of GLOW, Netflix has released a set of first look images from the upcoming comedy series. Check ‘em out below!

Inspired by the short-lived, but beloved wrestling show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom — through wrestling.

The series is created by Liz Flahive (“Homeland,” “Nurse Jackie”) and Carly Mensch (“Nurse Jackie,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Weeds”), and “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan series as one of the executive producers.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW or G.L.O.W.) is a women’s professional wrestling promotion that began in 1986 and continued in various forms after the show went off the air. GLOW featured colorful characters, strong women, and over-the-top comedy sketches which were integral to the series’ success. Most of the performers were actresses, models, dancers, and/or stunt women hoping to break into show business through wrestling.

The syndicated GLOW TV show was produced for four seasons (1986–1990) from the Riviera Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Twelve women were cast for the show and trained for six weeks prior to shooting. After the series was sold, some of the women moved to Las Vegas to continue working with the promotion.

The GLOW company is owned and operated since 2001 by Ursula Hayden, who portrayed Babe the Farmer’s Daughter, Princess of Darkness, & Donna Matrix. Her latest GLOW project with Netflix comes after the very successful 2012 GLOW documentary.

GLOW arrives to Netflix on Friday, June 23. Check out the new photos by launching the gallery below.

