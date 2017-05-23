*Our favorite Caption is back!

Johnny Depp, returns as Jack Sparrow on a search for the trident of Poseidon. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is the fifth installment of series and Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley reprise their roles.

Johnny Depp: One of the things about Jack Sparrow is he gets to do certain things we don’t and we would like to do… We would all like to answer a question reverently. Or we would all like to bop around and be dumb and irresponsible.

Orlando Bloom: In the opening sequence, I’m with my nine-year-old son sending him off on a on the journey to find me… Which is what I did the whole series.

Johnny Depp: Captain Jack is a character I find great safety in playing. When you dedicate a period of time in your life to one particular character it becomes a part of you. I never know if I’m going to say goodbye to the character. I don’t think I’ll ever have to say goodbye. He is kind of in there (points to body).

EUR: Of the four “Pirates of the Caribbean,” who is your favorite character?

Carly Hughes: Naomie Harris, as the witch Tia Dalma! If she ever came back and they wanted her to have a sister, I could play her. I think they’re trying to end the series but I’m like, ‘you can’t end it because I haven’t been a part of it yet!’ I also like Captain Sparrow because he’s so kooky!

Tichina Arnold: I like Johnny (Depp).

Brandon Severs: Davy Jones because he’s so awkward and his face looks like a squid. Plus, I relate to him a lot because I’m the oddball in my family.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” will be released on May 26th in Disney Digital 3-D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D formats.