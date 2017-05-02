*The Boston Red Sox have apologized to Baltimore Orioles CF Adam Jones for the racist incidents directed toward him during Monday night’s game at Fenway Park.

In a statement released Tuesday, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said the organization was “sickened” by what happened to Jones Monday night and has “zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior.” He also called on fans to report such conduct to security.

As previously reported, Jones said a bag of peanuts was thrown at him, and he was called the N-word “a handful of times” during the game. The player said he has been called the N-word before at Fenway, but characterized last night’s experience as one of the worst of his 12-year career.

“It’s unfortunate. The best thing about myself is that I continue to move on, and still play the game hard,” he said, according to USA Today. “Let people be who they are. Let them show their true colors.’’

Below is the full apology statement from Red Sox President Sam Kennedy:

“The Red Sox want to publicly apologize to Adam Jones and the entire Orioles organization for what occurred at Fenway Park Monday night. No player should have an object thrown at him on the playing field, nor be subjected to any kind of racism at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior, and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few. Such conduct should be reported immediately to Red Sox security, and any spectator behaving in this manner forfeits his/her right to remain in the ballpark, and may be subject to further action. Our review of last night’s events is ongoing.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also had strong words for the “arrogant, ignorant” people responsible.

“Something like this doesn’t belong in sports,” Walsh said, according to CBS Boston. “I wish we could find out who these people were or who this person was that says this. If they claim to be a sports fan, they’re not a sports fan–nothing but a racist.”

Mayor Walsh apologized on behalf of the city, and said he was upset that Jones got that kind of welcome at Fenway.

“I’m upset about this,” Walsh said. “Certainly we don’t condone this type of behavior. The City of Boston, the Red Sox organization doesn’t condone this type of behavior. It’s an unfortunate incident, and it should not reflect the city, who we are as Boston.”