*One day after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones became the object of racial taunting during a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, a man in the stadium was permanently banned by the team for hurling a racial slur toward another fan.

Calvin Hennick, a Boston resident who brought his son to his first Red Sox game on Tuesday as a present for his sixth birthday, wrote on Facebook and confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday night that a neighboring fan used a variant of the N-word when referring to the national anthem singer, reports ESPN.com. Surprised, Hennick asked him to repeat it, and the other fan did.

Hennick summoned security personnel, and they ejected the other fan, whose name has not been released. Hennick said the man denied to security using a racial slur.

“I’m here to send a message loud and clear that the treatment of others that you’ve been reading about here lately is unacceptable,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said during an impromptu update for reporters in the back of the press box during Wednesday night’s game.

Kennedy thanked Hennick, calling him courageous for speaking out. Asked if he felt inspired or emboldened by Jones’ comments a day earlier, Hennick told the AP: “I think I would have said something anyway. I’m kind of a squeaky wheel.”

“But I’m glad the Sox are encouraging fans to come forward,” Hennick said. “I was just pleased that they took it really seriously.”

The Red Sox declined to identify the banned person, saying the matter had been referred to police. The Boston Police Department confirmed that its civil rights unit is investigating and will determine whether further action is warranted.

Kennedy said he believed it was the first time a fan had been banned for life from the ballpark.

Adam Jones said he was called the N-word by someone in the stands on Monday night. The Red Sox apologized to Jones, as did the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts.