Actor Regina Hall speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2017 Universal Pictures Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Regina Hall speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2017 on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

*Regina Hall is currently in Austin, Texas shooting “Support The Girls,” a new new indie comedy from writer-director Andrew Bujalski, reports Deadline.

“Split” co-star Haley Lu Richardson will also star along with James Le Gros, AJ Michalka, Dylan Gelula, Shayna McHayle, Lea DeLaria, Jana Kramer and Brooklyn Decker.

The plot centers on Lisa Conroy (Hall) who may not love managing the restaurant Double Whammies, but she loves her employees more than anything, not only Danyelle (McHale), and Maci (Richardson) her closest friends, but also her extended family. Unfortunately, the cheap, curmudgeonly owner Ben Cubby (Le Gros) doesn’t care nearly as much, and confronts Lisa when he learns that she’s using the restaurant to raise money for Shaina (Kramer), an employee in legal trouble related to an abusive boyfriend. To get even, the girls decide to sabotage the restaurant on the night of a major mixed martial arts fight.

Sam Slater will produce for Burn Later Productions alongside Houston King of Houston King Productions. Jonathan Fryd, Scott Carmel and David Bernon are executive producers.





Previous ArticleBeyonce to Release $300 ‘Lemonade’ Box Set With 600-Page Photo Book & Forward by Michael Eric Dyson
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind