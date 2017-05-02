*Regina Hall is currently in Austin, Texas shooting “Support The Girls,” a new new indie comedy from writer-director Andrew Bujalski, reports Deadline.

“Split” co-star Haley Lu Richardson will also star along with James Le Gros, AJ Michalka, Dylan Gelula, Shayna McHayle, Lea DeLaria, Jana Kramer and Brooklyn Decker.

The plot centers on Lisa Conroy (Hall) who may not love managing the restaurant Double Whammies, but she loves her employees more than anything, not only Danyelle (McHale), and Maci (Richardson) her closest friends, but also her extended family. Unfortunately, the cheap, curmudgeonly owner Ben Cubby (Le Gros) doesn’t care nearly as much, and confronts Lisa when he learns that she’s using the restaurant to raise money for Shaina (Kramer), an employee in legal trouble related to an abusive boyfriend. To get even, the girls decide to sabotage the restaurant on the night of a major mixed martial arts fight.

Sam Slater will produce for Burn Later Productions alongside Houston King of Houston King Productions. Jonathan Fryd, Scott Carmel and David Bernon are executive producers.