*The highly anticipated second season of “Queen Sugar” begins next month, and OWN has just released the first trailer.

In the clip, Nova, Charley and Ralph Angel struggle to move forward with their lives in Saint Josephine Parish while honoring the legacy of their father after his unexpected passing in season one.

As the only black female sugarcane mill owner, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) must fight to regain her independence while rebuilding her relationships with her estranged siblings. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) still struggles to earn the respect of his family, hoping his new farm responsibilities will make a difference. Nova (Rutina Wesley), meanwhile, is torn between her activism and her desire to be loved. As the season unfolds, the Bordelons must learn to rely on one another as they navigate the new reality into which they’ve been thrust.

The second season continues the creative initiative established in the show’s first season with another all-female directing team assembled by creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay, including Kat Candler (“12 Monkeys”), DeMane Davis (“Lift”), Cheryl Dunye (“Stranger Inside”), Aurora Guerrero (“Mosquita y Mari,”) and Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park”). Additional names will be announced.

“Queen Sugar” premiered last September as the #1 new ad-supported cable series for W25-54 and the #1 new cable series for African-American women and total viewers during the run. Additionally, season one averaged over 2.7 million total viewers in Live+3.

The new season will debut with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will then air in its regular time slot, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch the season two trailer of “Queen Sugar” below:



Catch up on the show’s first season now on Hulu. Also, OWN will air “Queen Sugar” marathons on Monday, May 29 beginning at 2 p.m. ET/PT and Sunday June 18 beginning at 3 p.m. ET/PT.