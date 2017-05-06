*If you’re ready for some more alleged celebrity cheating mess, well here ya go. If you haven’t heard, rapper Papoose, the husband of rapper Remy Ma is being accused by some woman of impregnating her.
It was earlier this week that reports surfaced (via a vlogger @unwinewithtashak) that the rapper and “L&HH:NY” cast member was the daddy of a three-year-old daughter with this woman.
Papoose, to no one’s surprise is denying the allegation profusely. Dude went straight to social media to state unequivocally that the woman’s charges are false:
Sad, sad, sad what some people will do for attention/followers these days. Everybody told me not to entertain this BS because the lie is so ridiculous and NOBODY believes it but I dislike liars/fakes, so I gotta do it. Shout out to the fake blogger who STARTED this lie along with the female in this picture. Peace 2 the innocent child. SMH. I'm not sure who paid y'all to do this but return their money cause it didn't work. Hope y'all enjoyed y'all 5 seconds of fame cause I'm putting this lie to rest tonight. Come back to my page in 1 hour. I keep telling y'all haters #blacklove is INVINCIBLE For now I'm gonna let MJ talk to y'all cause he said it better than me ✌🏿️ #blacklove
Part 1… The female in the back seat is the person who's been doing interviews claiming I'm the father of her child. She was even fake crying on camera 😢 😂 In this footage, filmed weeks ago b4 she decided to fabricate these lies, she was riding around on Facebook Live. It looks like the driver knew she was lying so she asked her: did she & I have sex… & she Clearly said NO. She also added that me and my click were all about our money and not Pussy. This woman was introduced to me over a decade ago as a promoter. Whenever someone in Hartford Connecticut wanted to book me or KAY Slay she would call, make the connection, & show up to the event asking for pictures. As we know I walk humble and take pics with any fan/supporter who request one but due to situations like this that may change. That was the last time I seen her up until recently when my wife came home and had a show in CT; this woman showed up and once again requested a pic from me and my wife along with her son. We granted her the pic but she has been using these pictures to make these false claims seem true. smh Shout out 2 Hartford CT cause when the video of her lying saying I was her child's father came out they reached out from that city and told me she did the same thing to another man recently smh . They also helped me figure out who she was because I didn't even remember this woman. I love the ground my wife walks on and would never, ever cheat (but hypothetically speaking…if I did… it would never be with someone who is this unattractive IM SORRY) It's a fake blogger who has been helping her fabricate this story & she gained over a thousand followers since she started posting this cause she only had 7 hundred when it began. But bloggers, please go to school, study journalism, do fact checks b4 u post stories that involve innocent children. I understand y'all wanna be first but like Denzel Washington said everyone wanna be first but nobody wanna be honest. I truly believe someone paid these two woman to fabricate this story I guess some people don't like to see others happy but my wife and I will continue to represent loyalty marriage and #blacklove peace
Part 2… I'm not sure who paid y'all to #lie 💰 but here's the truth! Did y'all think because y'all deleted this video the world wouldn't see it?? 👀 Smh some people just don't like to see others happy. Looks like the driver set you up. This woman is delusional (I'm sorry) This goes out to all haters #blacklove is INViNCIBLE #imdone ✌🏿️
So far most folks, including fans, are having a tough time believing this is true, especially since Remy recently gushed to In Touch over their relationship.
“He’s a very genuine guy. He’s not normal — I tell him all the time like, ‘you’re an alien, what planet did you really come from?’ But he’s amazing,” she revealed in February at Mona Scott Young’s “50 Shades of Fabulous” birthday party, produced by Nikkia McClain of Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations and Latoya Shambo of Black Girl Digital.
Meanwhile, Remy Ma isn’t talking about the situation. However a “source” revealed to Hollywood Life that Remy is unbothered by the allegations.
“Remy trusts Papoose. She never questions his loyalty to her,” they explained, while another added that “this isn’t the first time some b–ch has tried to say they have a baby by Papoose. Remy is used to this and she trusts her man.”