*If you’re ready for some more alleged celebrity cheating mess, well here ya go. If you haven’t heard, rapper Papoose, the husband of rapper Remy Ma is being accused by some woman of impregnating her.

It was earlier this week that reports surfaced (via a vlogger @unwinewithtashak) that the rapper and “L&HH:NY” cast member was the daddy of a three-year-old daughter with this woman.

Papoose, to no one’s surprise is denying the allegation profusely. Dude went straight to social media to state unequivocally that the woman’s charges are false:

So far most folks, including fans, are having a tough time believing this is true, especially since Remy recently gushed to In Touch over their relationship.

“He’s a very genuine guy. He’s not normal — I tell him all the time like, ‘you’re an alien, what planet did you really come from?’ But he’s amazing,” she revealed in February at Mona Scott Young’s “50 Shades of Fabulous” birthday party, produced by Nikkia McClain of Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations and Latoya Shambo of Black Girl Digital.

Meanwhile, Remy Ma isn’t talking about the situation. However a “source” revealed to Hollywood Life that Remy is unbothered by the allegations.

“Remy trusts Papoose. She never questions his loyalty to her,” they explained, while another added that “this isn’t the first time some b–ch has tried to say they have a baby by Papoose. Remy is used to this and she trusts her man.”