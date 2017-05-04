*As you no doubt know by now, last week’s part 3 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was a straight mind-messer-upper after Porsha Williams (“Frick”) revealed that Phaedra Parks (“Frack”) told her the lie that Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker allegedly tried to drug and rape her.

If all that went down in part 3, what could possibly be left for part 4, the finale, you might be asking yourself? Well, after the shouting and folks got somewhat composed, most left the set except for Sheree. Meanwhile, after retreating to a corner of the studio, Kandi and Todd tried to wrap their heads around the situation that just happened.

“If I were to punch them hoes in their motherf**king faces, then they’ll say I’m wrong!” she says through tears. “I gotta go. I gotta go. I gotta go.”

“Cynthia,” Sheree calls out to co-star Cynthia Bailey, who returns to the set. “Are you just as lost as I am?”

“I’m so confused,” Cynthia responds. “Of all the years I’ve been on this show, this is some crazy s**t.”

Meanwhile, according to reporting from ET, Phaedra wanders around the stage alone as a crying Porsha calls out for her sister, Lauren. Instead, she comes across estranged friend Shamea Morton.

“I know we haven’t talked,” Shamea starts, “and I’m probably the last person you want to talk to at this very moment. I’m not here to tell you, ‘I told you so.’ I’m here because I am genuinely concerned. You cannot continue to let people use you as bait … I’m trying to be a friend.”

Porsha cuts Shamea off, asking her to repeatedly “just be present.” That’s when Lauren steps in to comfort her sister.

“What happened?” she asks Porsha, but Porsha can’t speak. She bursts into heavy tears ’cause she knows she just effed up. BIG.

Check out all the action in the video above.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion (part 4) airs this Sunday at 8pm E/P on Bravo.