*Robin Thicke and his brother, the eldest sons of actor Alan Thicke, are locked in battle with their stepmother over his estate, with both sides accusing the other of betraying the late star’s wishes, reports Variety.

Robin and Brennan Thicke, on Tuesday filed a complaint in L.A. Superior Court, seeking to enforce their father’s living trust. They contend that his widow, Bolivian-born actress Tanya Callau, is attempting to annul a prenuptial agreement in order to claim a larger chunk of their dad’s estate.

Callau’s attorney, meanwhile, argues that she is not trying to invalidate the agreement, “even though it may be the worst document I’ve ever seen drafted by a lawyer.”

“Tanya has never sought anything more than what her husband intended,” said the attorney, Adam Streisand.

The 69-year-old star of “Growing Pains” died in December of an aortic rupture while playing hockey.

Below, more details of the drama via Variety:

The dispute centers on Thicke’s 11-acre ranch in Carpinteria, Calif. In their complaint, the sons state that Thicke bought the property in 1989 and intended to keep it “in his family forever.” But, the suit states that Callau now “claims that Alan repeatedly promised to leave the Ranch to her.”

Thicke had a living trust, the most recent version of which was signed in February 2016, that divided the ownership of the ranch equally among his three sons: Robin, Brennan, and Carter. The trust also provided that Callau may continue living there for as long as she continues to pay the full cost of its upkeep, including mortgage payments.

The trust also provides that Callau is the beneficiary of a $500,000 life insurance policy and Thicke’s union pension and death benefits, and gets an additional 40% of Thicke’s remaining estate.

Before Thicke married Callau, his third wife, in 2005, they entered into a prenuptial agreement. That document appears to conflict with the provisions of the trust. The prenuptial agreement grants Callau 25% of the actor’s entire estate and five acres of the Carpinteria property. Callau’s attorney contends that she is also entitled to certain community property.

Thicke’s sons filed the suit after negotiations broke down.

“We have been working on this since very shortly after Alan’s death, when we started getting claims that ‘The prenup’s not valid, he promised X, Y and Z,’” says the sons’ attorney, Alex Weingarten. “We have been making every effort to resolve it, but it takes two to tango. It became very clear that as of right now that was not going to happen.”