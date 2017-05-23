*Actor Roger Moore, whose tenure as James Bond was longer than other actor in the iconic role, has died. He was 89.

Moore, who earlier made his reputation as a suave leading man on the television series “Maverick,” “The Saint” and “The Persuaders!,” died, with a message from his children shared on the actor’s official Twitter account reading: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.”

After George Lazenby originated Bond in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969), Moore took over the role in “Live and Let Die” (1973) and stayed for “The Man With the Golden Gun” (1974), “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977), “Moonraker” (1979), “For Your Eyes Only” (1981), “Octopussy” (1983) and “A View to a Kill” (1985), which hit theaters when he was nearly 58. He said it was his choice to leave the franchise.

Moore’s Bond films earned more than $1 billion at the box office. But he considered himself to be the fourth-best 007, trailing Connery, Daniel Craig and Lazenby. And after leaving the series, he acted only sporadically.

In 1999, Moore was awarded the Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, and knighthood followed in 2003. He spent the past several years doing charity work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Survivors include his wife Kristina, whom he married in 2002, and children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian.