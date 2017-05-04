*Rosa Parks’ recently unearthed pancake recipe calls for a unique Ingredient…peanut butter.

Dan Pashma discovered the unexpected recipe while combing through a collection of Parks’ personal documents — released in 2015 by the Library of Congress and published online just last year.

Included in the vintage collection are postcards from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., volunteer lists for the now-famous Montgomery Bus Boycott, and the pancake recipe handwritten on the back of an envelope, per msn.com.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jackie Christie Addresses Daughter/Grandchild Controversy; Says Public being fed ‘BS!’ (Video)

Parks was an activist in the Civil Rights Movement, and dubbed by the United States Congress as “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement”.

On December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, she refused to obey a bus driver’s order to give up her seat in the colored section to a white passenger, after the white section was filled. Her act of defiance and the Montgomery Bus Boycott became important symbols of the modern Civil Rights Movement.

Parks had no children of her own, and according to Pashma, she cooked frequently for her 11 nieces and nephews. The pancake recipe stood out to Pashman due to the inclusion of peanut butter. Some of her recipes were included in niece Sheila McCauley Keys’ book “Our Auntie Rosa: The Family of Rosa Parks Remembers Her Life and Lessons.”

Pashman shared the recipe with Keys, food writer and historian Nicole Taylor, and Library of Congress curator Adrienne Cannon.

Rosa’s niece Deborah Ann Ross told Pashman, “She loved peanut butter. That’s probably what made her write this down.”

Meanwhile, check out this episode of “Searching For Rosa Parks’ Pancakes.“

Save

Save