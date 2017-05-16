*Rosario Dawson’s cousin has died after the actress discovered her unresponsive on Thursday.

The “Luke Cage” actress walked downstairs in her Venice, Calif., home to find Vanez Ines Vasquez, 26, unresponsive, according to TMZ.

The 38-year-old actress immediately called 911 but they were unable to revive her cousin. Vasquez was transported to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Vasquez worked for the actress and had recently been suffering migraines and hypertension, TMZ reported.

Sources said she had no history of substance abuse and early autopsy results indicate natural causes. Toxicology results are pending.