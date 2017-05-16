Actress Rosario Dawson speaks at the "Open Worlds: Art In The Age Of Interactivity" panel in Miami at Audemars Piguet Art Commission "Reconstruction Of The Universe" By Sun Xun hosted by Take-Two Interactive at Oceanfront Miami Beach on November 30, 2016 in Miami, Florida.

*Rosario Dawson’s cousin has died after the actress discovered her unresponsive on Thursday.

The “Luke Cage” actress walked downstairs in her Venice, Calif., home to find Vanez Ines Vasquez, 26, unresponsive, according to TMZ.

The 38-year-old actress immediately called 911 but they were unable to revive her cousin. Vasquez was transported to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Vasquez worked for the actress and had recently been suffering migraines and hypertension, TMZ reported.

Sources said she had no history of substance abuse and early autopsy results indicate natural causes. Toxicology results are pending.





