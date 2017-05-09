*Sorry, but we’ve got some bad news for “Rosewood” fans. The Fox show, starring Morris Chestnut, has been cancelled after two seasons.

Initially “Rosewood” was holding its own when it launched in fall 2015 with little fanfare but drew solid ratings as a Wednesday night 8 PM anchor leading to “Empire” which led to an early Season 2 renewal.

But unfortunately after the show was moved to Thursdays this past fall, and away from “empire,” it has struggled. The beginning of the end was when the network moved the show to the low-trafficked Friday night. In its second season, it averaged a very modest 3 million viewers and a 0.7 Live+same day 18-49 rating.

Here’s what Morris Chestnut had to say about the cancellation of “Rosewood” via his Instagram account:

