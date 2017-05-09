*Sorry, but we’ve got some bad news for “Rosewood” fans. The Fox show, starring Morris Chestnut, has been cancelled after two seasons.
Initially “Rosewood” was holding its own when it launched in fall 2015 with little fanfare but drew solid ratings as a Wednesday night 8 PM anchor leading to “Empire” which led to an early Season 2 renewal.
But unfortunately after the show was moved to Thursdays this past fall, and away from “empire,” it has struggled. The beginning of the end was when the network moved the show to the low-trafficked Friday night. In its second season, it averaged a very modest 3 million viewers and a 0.7 Live+same day 18-49 rating.
Here’s what Morris Chestnut had to say about the cancellation of “Rosewood” via his Instagram account:
I am very grateful about the part that everyone took in Rosewood’s journey, because everyone was truly an integral part; the writers who crafted great story-lines, the actors who brought these stories to life, the production crew who sustained the show’s infrastructure, and the terrific fans who embraced this phenomenon and became just as much a part of Rosewood as anyone else. FOX provided a platform for a show that made strides in diversity and the images it projected, as all-inclusive. We were able to peer into the lives of characters who displayed their hopes, dreams, courage and fears. Rosewood also helped reinforce a newer definition of Family, as a group of people who most care for and support one another. The #Rosewood family, itself was an Extremely Special group of people who’ll be friends forever. This is not only a part of the industry, it’s a part of life. When one door closes, two more can open… Thank you all for your continued #onelove and support. See you back on the screen, soon. Big and Small. #PEACE – MC