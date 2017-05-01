*Over 40,000 attendees gathered at the 3rd Annual RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles over the weekend, tripling its total attendance since the event premiered in 2015, reports Variety.

“At RuPaul’s DragCon, we celebrate all the colors of the rainbow,” declared RuPaul, who recently won the Emmy for his “RuPaul’s Drag Race” program. “We have an orange president that wraps himself in red, white and blue. How are you going to make America great again if you can’t love all the colors of the rainbow?”

The panels included stars from “Drag Race” and ranged from the light-hearted “Wig-ography: A Master Class” to the politically-tinged “The Art of Resistance.”

One of the most engaging panels was entitled What is Drag In Trump’s America, which featured recent “Drag Race” winners Alaska, Bob the Drag Queen, and current contestant Eureka, notes Variety.

“When I first started drag, it was the Bush era and I was in college and I felt very angry,” Alaska said. “Drag is something real. We’re so fake that something real actually comes through. When Trump was put into office, that anger was reignited and we have a lot more work to do.”

During his keynote address Sunday, RuPaul announced the inaugural RuPaul’s DragCon NYC. The event will be held on September 30th through October 1st, 2017 in New York City. Several notable contestants from “Drag Race” call the Big Apple home, including winners Bob the Drag Queen and Bianca Del Rio, as well as Milk, Thorgy Thor, and Acid Betty.