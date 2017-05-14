*Football star Russell Wilson is facing backlash from fans of the rapper Future for a Mother’s Day note he dedicated to wife Ciara on Instagram.

Wilson shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the two at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards and wrote:

“Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara.”

It’s obvious (at least to us) that the note was clearly heartfelt, but some fans took to the comments section to criticize the Seattle Seahawks quarterback for using the word “our,” as Ciara’s ex-fiancé Future is the father of her 3-year-old son Future.

“Russ, go worry about your done career. The man’s child can never be yours,” one fan wrote.

Still, many were quick to defend Wilson against the haters, with scores of fans leaving positive comments on the post, and commending the NFL star for loving his step-son as his own.

“It’s also his child, as he raises him, and this is more important than being a sperm donor,” one fan wrote. “I was also raised by non-biological father and I am his daughter and he is my real father, period.”

“He’s doing a great job!” another said. “When you marry you take on that role as a father to her child!! What’s the fuss about anyway!”