*Turns out Saturday’s season finale of “SNL” was also the last episode for Sasheer Zamata.

According to Deadline.com, the comedian hired amid uproar over the show’s lack of black, female cast members has tendered her resignation, becoming the third cast member in a week to leave NBC’s long-running sketch series.

The comic, who was with the show for four seasons, follows the exit of Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan, both of whom have confirmed their departure.

Zamata was perhaps best known for her playing Michelle Obama on the show, and has also done impressions of Rihanna, Solange Knowles and “Scandal” fixer Olivia Pope. She played the clueless vlogger Janelle in a recurring bit, including once with Chris Rock as her dad. She was also a regular on the show’s “Black Jeopardy” skits.

Like Bayer and Moynihan, Zamata wasn’t given an onscreen send-off Saturday night, though the trio did get a proper toast moments after the cameras stopped rolling. Zamata shared the moment on her Instagram page today: