*The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation (PBMF) held the 2017 Robert L. Vann Media Awards Gala Tuesday, May 2, 2017 on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh and SBN News was one of the winners.

The Vann Awards are named in honor of the late newspaper publisher, politician and civil rights leader who developed the Pittsburgh Courier into one of the leading African-American newspapers of the early 20th century. Media professionals are honored for excellence in global multi-platform journalism specifically targeting the African-American audience.

All entries into this year’s contest were published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016. They were judged by active or retired professional journalists in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Cleveland,Columbus, Ohio, Tampa, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

In the Radio/Series category, Sheridan Broadcasting Networks won first place for it’s Obama Legacy Series. The judges commented:

“The journalists do an exceptional job of tracing the accomplishments and history of President Obama. Their storytelling is significant in capturing the service of the first African American president. Their work shows not only how far that we as a people have come but how much more work that we have to do. Love it. We hope this series can be used in schools.”

The twelve part series was created by SBN News Director Ty Miller and anchored by SBN’s Vicki Cohill, DeSaundra Harris, Allegra Johnson and Trevin A. Jones.

In the Radio/Public Affairs category SBN’s Danielle Smith captured first place honors for her feature “SisterFriend Provides Feminine Care Products to Homeless Women.” The panel of judges said, “The piece highlights the good work this organization is doing within the black community. There is good editing and good use of natural sound. It shows that one organization can make a difference.” SisterFriend is an organization founded by women dedicated to sustaining feminine health.

Founded in 1973, PBMF is a nonprofit organization whose members are professional journalists, public relations specialists, and professors and college students in schools of journalism or related programs. The organization advocates for diversity in newsrooms, hosts programs that recognize excellent media coverage of minority communities, and trains young people to enter the media industry. The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) named PBMF Chapter of the Year in 2015.

About Sheridan Broadcasting Networks

Sheridan Broadcasting Networks (SBN) broadcasts news, sports, gospel and entertainment reports daily to affiliated radio stations across the country. News and sports content includes national and international stories with a concentration on stories important to the African American community. Sheridan Broadcasting Networks broadcast over 200 weekly programs to radio stations nationwide.

