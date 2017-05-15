*There’s a new woman in charge at Combs Enterprises.

Sean “Diddy” Combs today announced the promotion of Dia Simms to oversee his numerous businesses, reports Variety.

In her new role as president of Combs Enterprises, Simms will oversee business activities across the rap mogul’s companies and investments and will work with him to develop their financial and operational growth.

Combs Enterprises includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine & Spirits (Cîroc and DeLeón), AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame advertising and marketing agency, Bad Boy Touring, Janice Combs Publishing, Revolt Films and Revolt & TV, as well as ENYCE, Zac Posen, and the Combs Foundation.

Simms, who began working with Diddy as an assistant in 2005, was most recently the company’s interim COO, a role she filled simultaneously along with her posts as GM of Blue Flame and president of Combs Wines & Spirits. In the latter role, she was a key player in the acquisition of DeLeon Tequila and the brand’s relaunch and in the growth of Cîroc Ultra Premium Vodka as a brand.

“There is nobody better equipped to run Combs Enterprises and lead us into the future,” Diddy said in a statement. “Dia’s passion, ambition, hard work and commitment to excellence have produced an unparalleled record of success. She has created and grown countless businesses and inspired those around her to excel. Not only am I confident she will succeed in her new role, I am excited about everything Combs Enterprises will accomplish under her leadership.”

“I’m delighted and honored to have this role,” Simms tells Variety. “I’ve worked in a variety of industries where women have not had their fair share of opportunities to have true leadership, and I’m very much looking forward to what’s next.”