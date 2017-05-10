*Forbes just released its annual list of hip-hop’s richest artists of 2017, and Mr. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop sits at the top, yet again.

Sean “Diddy” Combs topped the list with a net worth of around $820 million, all thanks to an ongoing partnership with Ciroc vodka, as well as his investment in the TV network Revolt.

Following Diddy in second place is Jay Z with $810 million, and Dr. Dre in third place with $740 million.

Following a steep drop off, Toni Braxton’s boyfriend Birdman comes in fourth with $110 million. Drake rounds out the top five on earnings of $90 million.

