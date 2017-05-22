*In anticipation of her impending twin babies, Beyonce and Jay Z threw an African-themed baby shower at a private residence in Beverly Hills on Saturday (May 20).

Dubbed the “Carter Push Party,” the affair had a guest list that included Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles; Kelly Rowland; Serena Williams; La La Anthony; and Michelle Williams.

Bey, 35, sported a henna tattoo on her belly in a two-piece outfit…

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

…while Jay wore an all white ensemble and an Africa medallion.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

View more pics from the African-themed celebration below:

….”Like Uh-huh” A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on May 21, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on May 20, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT