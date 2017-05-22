Beyonce (Instagram)

*In anticipation of her impending twin babies, Beyonce and Jay Z threw an African-themed baby shower at a private residence in Beverly Hills on Saturday (May 20).

Dubbed the “Carter Push Party,” the affair had a guest list that included Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles; Kelly Rowland; Serena Williams; La La Anthony; and Michelle Williams.

Bey, 35, sported a henna tattoo on her belly in a two-piece outfit…

…while Jay wore an all white ensemble and an Africa medallion.

View more pics from the African-themed celebration below:

….”Like Uh-huh”

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ❤️❤️

#CarterPushParty #Beyonce

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on





