*In anticipation of her impending twin babies, Beyonce and Jay Z threw an African-themed baby shower at a private residence in Beverly Hills on Saturday (May 20).
Dubbed the “Carter Push Party,” the affair had a guest list that included Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles; Kelly Rowland; Serena Williams; La La Anthony; and Michelle Williams.
Bey, 35, sported a henna tattoo on her belly in a two-piece outfit…
…while Jay wore an all white ensemble and an Africa medallion.
View more pics from the African-themed celebration below: