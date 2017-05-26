“Oh my God, WHAT is that?” and “I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing that” is what a lot of folks are saying about what Shaquille O’Neal did Thursday night to an unsuspecting TV audience on TNT.

The former Lakers star freaked out his co-hosts as well as viewers when he unveiled a right foot that looked like it has endured decades of shoes of the wrong size. To put it bluntly, it wasn’t a pretty site at all. 🙁

It went down during the halftime report between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics when he made the grotesque revelation.

(Thanks a lot, Shaq.)

“I don’t do pedicures,” O’Neal said, stating the obvious.

As the Daily Mail put it, “slipping off his canoe-sized shoes and sleeping bag sock, he proudly showed off decrepit toenails that wouldn’t have looked out of place on a well-preserved mummy.”

As you can see in the video above, his big toe was perplexingly bent a right angle to the rest of his foot, while his baby toe had been squashed into non-existence.

As he wriggled the stunted deformities, his fellow broadcasters wailed in unified revulsion: “That’s disgusting!”

Let the clowning begin!

“What is that thing where your big toe should be?” Johnson asked. “It looks like a baked potato and four toes!”

Smith thought TNT’s video-editing gurus had Photoshopped the feet, because “C’mon, man.”

“That’s disgusting,” Barkley added, factually.

No surprise: The Internet reacted similarly, but with GIFs instead.

@NBAonTNT @Shaq feet look like he has been getting a pedicure with jackhammer pic.twitter.com/5I85jdlkg7 — Comedian The DA (@ComedianTheDA) May 26, 2017

Even Shaq’s own son Shareef felt the need to chime in.

‘Whoever saw my dad’s toes on TV, I’m sorry,’ he apologized, with a number of crying emojis.