“Oh my God, WHAT is that?” and “I could’ve gone my whole life without seeing that” is what a lot of folks are saying about what Shaquille O’Neal did Thursday night to an unsuspecting TV audience on TNT.
The former Lakers star freaked out his co-hosts as well as viewers when he unveiled a right foot that looked like it has endured decades of shoes of the wrong size. To put it bluntly, it wasn’t a pretty site at all. 🙁
It went down during the halftime report between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics when he made the grotesque revelation.
(Thanks a lot, Shaq.)
“I don’t do pedicures,” O’Neal said, stating the obvious.
As the Daily Mail put it, “slipping off his canoe-sized shoes and sleeping bag sock, he proudly showed off decrepit toenails that wouldn’t have looked out of place on a well-preserved mummy.”
As you can see in the video above, his big toe was perplexingly bent a right angle to the rest of his foot, while his baby toe had been squashed into non-existence.
As he wriggled the stunted deformities, his fellow broadcasters wailed in unified revulsion: “That’s disgusting!”
Let the clowning begin!
“What is that thing where your big toe should be?” Johnson asked. “It looks like a baked potato and four toes!”
Smith thought TNT’s video-editing gurus had Photoshopped the feet, because “C’mon, man.”
“That’s disgusting,” Barkley added, factually.
No surprise: The Internet reacted similarly, but with GIFs instead.
@NBAonTNT @Shaq feet look like he has been getting a pedicure with jackhammer pic.twitter.com/5I85jdlkg7
— Comedian The DA (@ComedianTheDA) May 26, 2017
NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: ICE CUBE SIGNS WITH INTERSCOPE; ‘DEATH CERTIFICATE’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY REISSUE SET WITH NEW TRACKS
@NBAonTNT @SHAQ 😩😱😳 pic.twitter.com/4JUgmCOqwq
— Miracles Do Happen (@2_highlyfavored) May 26, 2017
@NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/mi4BvronfJ
— James (@JimmyCannoli) May 26, 2017
Even Shaq’s own son Shareef felt the need to chime in.
‘Whoever saw my dad’s toes on TV, I’m sorry,’ he apologized, with a number of crying emojis.