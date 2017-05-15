*The former NBA All-Star has purchased a truck as tall as he is!

Standing tall at 7’ 1”…. Shaq copped a 7′ 5″ Ford F-650 pickup from Wade Ford in Smyrna, Ga., and tweeted his love to “FORD FOR MAKING TRUCKS FOR BIG GUYS.”

The automaker teamed with an Augusta-based company called Supertruck, and they convert Ford’s commercial F-Series models into a variety of custom colossals for customers.

According to msn.com, the F-650 pickup truck is equipped with leather interior, navigation, heated seats and all the modern luxuries found in an F-250.

However, the F-650 Extreme Shaq purchased comes with the 6.7-liter Powerstroke V-8 and it makes 330 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque.

The F-650 Extreme starts at $109,750, but Shaq’s is reportedly worth over $124k.

He’s not the only celebrity who enjoys Ford pickups. Former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also uses a lifted Ford truck as his daily driver.

O’Neal, who currently works as a NBA commentator for TNT, was so dominant on the court that he earned more than $200 million from NBA contracts alone.

Watch Shaq and his car salesman via the clip below: