*Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation, co-founded by his mom Gloria Carter, is teaming with eBay’s charity wing to help disadvantaged youth pay for college.

The eBay for Charity auctions campaign launched Monday (May 15) and runs through May 24, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Shawn Carter Foundation’s educational programs and scholarship fund.

During the 10-day campaign, fans will have the chance to donate and bid on unique experiences and celebrity memorabilia, including access to a VIP lounge party at Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in New York City, Made in America VIP passes and the chance to meet the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia or the Seattle Mariners’ Robinson Cano. Signed guitars from Nick Jonas and DNCE are also up for auction.

The non-profit Shawn Carter Foundation has raised more than $4 million since 2003 to help underserved students. “Our goal is to touch as many people as we possibly can,” Jay Z, tells Billboard of teaming with eBay for Charity. “There are so many young people — a lot of whom are first-generation students — that have the desire to attend college but don’t have the funds. My mother and father taught us to pay it forward and give to the community. That was my inspiration for the foundation. It makes me feel so blessed to be put in a situation where I can help the next generation.”

Fans can also donate directly to the Shawn Carter Foundation. They will be automatically entered to win a VIP Day at Roc Nation headquarters. The final VIP Day will include a meeting with Roc Nation executives, hosting a listening session with members of Roc Nation’s A&R and marketing teams, a photo shoot on Roc Nation’s famous gold couch and dinner for two at the 40/40 Club with accommodations and flights included.

Shoppers can make donations in the form of symbolic gifts ranging from $10 to $100 as well. These gifts will assist students who can’t afford public education ($10), are struggling to afford a college meal plan ($25) or need help to defray the cost of required academic materials not covered by tuition ($50). The $100 donations will help students participating in the foundation’s college tours.

The Shawn Carter Foundation/eBay for Charity campaign will run until May 24 at 4 p.m. PT at eBay.com/SCF.

