*Aaron Hernadez’s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins spoke out about his suicide in her first interview since his death, appearing on the Dr. Phil show this week.

In a two-part episode that aired Monday and Tuesday, Jenkins revealed her doubts about the nature of his death and discussed the rumors and reports about his sexuality.

As you know, Hernandez was found hanged by a bed sheet in his prison cell April 19 at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. A coroner ruled the cause of death was suicide by hanging. Aaron had been acquitted of a separate double homicide just days before.

Jenkins denied reports that the late NFL wide receiver was gay or bisexual. She also doesn’t believe Hernandez had an affair with prison inmate Kyle Kennedy because Hernandez was “very much a man” to her.

Shayanna also told Dr. Phil she didn’t believe he committed suicide. “It’s not the Aaron I know,” she said.

“I want answers,” said Jenkins, calling for an independent investigating into Hernandez’s death.

Following Aaron’s death, Kyle’s lawyer spoke out and shared he left his client a suicide note. The lawyer revealed in the letter that Hernandez not only talked about giving Kyle a $50,000 watch but he also expressed his desire to commit suicide. This was one of the three suicide letters he allegedly penned.

Shayanna has her doubts about the letters.

Aaron Hernandez is survived by his fiancée and their daughter.

