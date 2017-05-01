*Global music icon, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner and multi-platinum selling artist, the incomparable JANET JACKSON, will embark on a four-month North American tour this fall, announced today.
Produced by Live Nation, the STATE OF THE WORLD tour is set for a 56-city run beginning September 7, in Lafayette at the Cajundome.
Jackson will make multiple stops in Texas and California, hit all four corners of the U.S. visiting Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Memphis, Jacksonville, as well as head north of the border to include Vancouver and Toronto, with her final stop on December 17 in Atlanta at Philips Arena.
Janet’s full tour itinerary is below.
Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on May 5. Tickets held for previous Unbreakable tour events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates. For more information please visit livenation.com.
The legendary entertainer began her sold out Unbreakable tour in August 2015, but just one year ago she reached out directly to fans via Twitter with news of her focusing on starting a family, confirmed months later with the arrival of her first child. Since, she has taken the past year to enjoy pregnancy and motherhood, and is now ready to return to the live stage to give Janet fans everything they could hope for in one epic concert event.
The STATE OF THE WORLD tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!
Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her 6 GRAMMY® Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet is a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist and one of biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 160 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry has opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions. For more information please visit janetjackson.com.
|
THE STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR:
|
**Denotes a New Event
|
Thursday, September 07, 2017
|
Lafayette, LA
|
Cajundome**
|
Saturday, September 09, 2017
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Sunday, September 10, 2017
|
Austin, TX
|
Frank Erwin Center
|
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Thursday, September 14, 2017
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Saturday, September 16, 2017
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Verizon Arena
|
Sunday, September 17, 2017
|
Tulsa, OK
|
BOK Center
|
Tuesday, September 19, 2017
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
Thursday, September 21, 2017
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena**
|
Saturday, September 23, 2017
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Honda Center
|
Sunday, September 24, 2017
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center**
|
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Rogers Arena**
|
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
|
Seattle, WA
|
Key Arena
|
Friday, September 29, 2017
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Sunday, October 01, 2017
|
Reno, NV
|
Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**
|
Tuesday, October 03, 2017
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center**
|
Thursday, October 05, 2017
|
Concord, CA
|
Concord Pavilion
|
Saturday, October 07, 2017
|
San Diego, CA
|
Valley View Casino Center**
|
Sunday, October 08, 2017
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Saturday, October 14, 2017
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Mandalay Bay Events Center**
|
Monday, October 16, 2017
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center Arena
|
Thursday, October 19, 2017
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
Saturday, October 21, 2017
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Chaifetz Arena
|
Sunday, October 22, 2017
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
BMO Harris Bradley Center
|
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
|
Moline, IL
|
iWireless Center
|
Thursday, October 26, 2017
|
Chicago, IL
|
Allstate Arena
|
Saturday, October 28, 2017
|
Toledo, OH
|
The Huntington Center
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena**
|
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Van Andel Arena**
|
Thursday, November 02, 2017
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre**
|
Saturday, November 04, 2017
|
Buffalo, NY
|
KeyBank Center**
|
Sunday, November 05, 2017
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Tuesday, November 07, 2017
|
Providence, RI
|
Dunkin Donuts Center
|
Wednesday, November 08, 2017
|
Manchester, NH
|
SNHU Arena
|
Friday, November 10, 2017
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Boardwalk Hall
|
Saturday, November 11, 2017
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
Sands Bethlehem Events Center
|
Monday, November 13, 2017
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
Barclays Center
|
Thursday, November 16, 2017
|
Washington, DC
|
Verizon Center
|
Saturday, November 18, 2017
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Royal Farms Arena
|
Sunday, November 19, 2017
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
Sunday, November 26, 2017
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
|
Columbus, OH
|
Schottenstein Center
|
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Friday, December 01, 2017
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
Sunday, December 03, 2017
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Quicken Loans Arena
|
Monday, December 04, 2017
|
Lexington, KY
|
Rupp Arena**
|
Wednesday, December 06, 2017
|
Memphis, TN
|
FedEx Forum**
|
Thursday, December 07, 2017
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena**
|
Saturday, December 09, 2017
|
Birmingham, Al
|
The BJCC
|
Monday, December 11, 2017
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
Tuesday, December 12, 2017
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Thursday, December 14, 2017
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Norfolk Scope Arena
|
Saturday, December 16, 2017
|
Columbia, SC
|
Colonial Life Arena
|
Sunday, December 17, 2017
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
