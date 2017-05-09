*Black Hollywood stars and tastemakers descended upon the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta for the Sheen Magazine Legendary Weekend that took place on April 28-30.

The three-day, action-packed event was full of style, entertainment, information sessions and good fun, as celebrities from some of the most popular movies and television shows joined with today’s trailblazers in business and media. The opening marked the inception of the first ever Ultimate Beauty Blogger Experience, providing a talk from noted bloggers and social media influencers like Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers and media/marketing guru Juanita Davis.

Later that evening, models hit the runway for the “Shades of Blackness Fashion Show,” hosted by Sheen Magazine and the Chapman Foundation. The show featured collections from various designers and emphasized its longstanding mission to provide college scholarships to minority students.

Day two started off with an empowerment panel with entrepreneurs, followed by “Fireside Chats” with reality TV stars Trina Braxton of “Braxton Family Values” and Jewel Tankard of BRAVO’s “Thicker Than Water.” VIP guests later enjoyed the Celebrity & Beauty Innovator Honorary Tea session with celebrities Karli Harvey Raymond and her husband Ben Raymond, Real Housewives of Atlanta cast-member Marlo Hampton and others.

However, the highlight of the entire weekend was the star-studded celebrity red carpet and the Third Annual Black Tie Gala. Actress Vivica A. Fox, who lit up the carpet sporting a gorgeous black gown, was honored with the first-ever Kimmie Award as “Woman of the Year” for her achievements in film and her efforts to empower and create opportunities for the African American community. Fox vowed to keep working hard to break down barriers, especially for black women in entertainment and business. Hair and beauty moguls James and Bernard Bronner, known as the Bronner Bros., took home the “Outstanding Entrepreneurial Achievement Award,” and Catherine Brewton, VP of Broadcast Music, Inc. received the “Music and Arts” Award.

Finally, the festivities came to a close with an empowerment brunch sponsored by Melle Organics that involved entertainment by gospel singer Arrianne Keelan and encouraging words from Vivica Fox and others like real estate mogul Melody Holt.

Overall, the weekend was certainly one to remember.