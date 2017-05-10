*Sheila E., Cee Lo Green and Wé McDonald of NBC’s “The Voice” are in the performance lineup of Apollo Theater’s 2017 Spring Gala, to be held on June 12.

Actor/comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host the 12th annual benefit, according to Billboard.

Two awards will be presented during the evening. Director/producer Stan Lathan will receive the Trailblazer Award in recognition of his performing arts achievements, including TV’s “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Def Comedy Jam,” “Sanford & Son” and, most recently, Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” This year’s Corporate Award will go to Verizon on behalf of the company’s achievements in diversity, community leadership and innovation.

“Since its inception, the Apollo Theater has been home to legendary and up-and-coming artists, serving as an ever-changing driving force in popular music and culture not only in Harlem [New York] but across the world,” said Apollo Theater president/CEO Jonelle Procope in a statement announcing the gala.

Last year’s event raised $1.7 million. All gala proceeds support the non-profit organization’s year-round performing arts, education and community programming.