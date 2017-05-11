*Dear God, please, PLEASE don’t let this be true! In any event, according to the NY Daily News, Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke is on Donald Trump’s short list to replace James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

45 fired Comey on Tuesday, and shortly afterward, former Mayor Rudy Giuliani addressed speculation that he will be the new director.

“The president’s not gonna ask me, and I’m not gonna be FBI director,” he told NYmag.com.

Other potential names for FBI director include New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Rep. Trey Gowdy, former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Apparently, of all the potential candidates, Clarke has the most experience to lead the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Considering how anti-black Clarke is, it only makes sense that he’s on top of 45’s list of replacements.

Clarke proudly lives inside the womb of white AmeriKKKa, which makes him easy to control by the white male establishment.

Conservatives love Clarke because of his no-nonsense approach to the law and his enthusiasm for trashing black culture on national TV.

In a now-deleted tweet, Clarke wrote: “If Trump made me his FBI Director I would be arresting Hillary Clinton today. #Comey.”

Coon Clarke would be the first black FBI Director.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who knew in advance of Comey’s firing, said there will be a “full, fair and timely nomination process” when a new FBI Director is announced.

