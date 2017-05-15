*As we reported earlier, an over the top and hella angry Mo’Nique straight up called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels during a recent stand-up show for allegedly getting her shut out of work in Hollywood.

And because of the outrageous comments, Mo’Nique’s friend, fellow comedian co-host of the “The Talk,” Sheryl Underwood has this response ….

“Mo’Nique gave me one of my first jobs…I feel this is unfortunate because we love Lee Daniels and what he’s doing, we love Tyler Perry, we love Oprah Winfrey, and if there is a way for us to settle this…she’s an amazing actress and an amazing comic – so somehow we have to settle this together…and the hard part about this is other people make demands and they still get the work. I’m not saying I agree with what she did, I’m saying (is) I’m concerned about my friend right now.”

Julie Chen responds, “I just wonder if maybe a little bit of everything is true here… If she just said I’m sorry, I bet you doors would open up.” Sheryl Underwood, “I would agree.”

If you missed the explosive clip of Mo’Nique going in on Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels, here it is via the video belowbelow.

