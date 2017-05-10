*Blue Child Entertainment in conjunction with Jomani Entertainment, Edwards Media Group and LA Film School will present a formal screening of the documentary, The Silent Killer: Prostate Cancer in the African-American Community.

The Los Angeles Screening and Q&A Panel discussion will take place on June 13th, 2017 at the LA Film School, 6353 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028.

Red Carpet and Meet & Greet start promptly at 6 PM, Theatre Doors open at 6:45 PM, and the film will start at 7PM. Q&A to immediately follow screening.

Q&A panel includes Urologist and Prostate Cancer Specialist Dr. Stanley Frencher, Prostate Cancer Survivor Alonzo Williams (founder of the music group World Class Wreckin Cru), Actor Ricco Ross of “Aliens” and “A Husband For Christmas”, along with the film’s Director Landi Maduro and Producer Chris Edwards. This documentary is an in depth look and discussion about Prostate Cancer.

The LA screening will launch the nationwide tour of the documentary “The Silent Killer: Prostate Cancer in the African-American Community”. The men profiled in the documentary all have from stage 1 to stage 4 prostate cancer.

Each of them candidly discuss their journey, fears, concerns, triumphs, and myths surrounding prostate health. Although all the men featured in the film are of African American decent, this documentary ignites dialogue pertinent to all men and how they can benefit from hearing these stories. Everyone will leave the theatre with an awareness of the importance of being screened for prostate cancer.

During the Houston, TX documentary screening and Q&A panel discussion, our health partner, Harris County Health Systems, tested more than two hundred men. Of the men tested, twenty-two had high PSA levels. After the screening and panel discussion, a gentleman with Stage 4 prostate cancer expressed how he had given up on life. However, after watching our film and being able to speak to one of the survivors in the film, he was newly encouraged with a sense of hope.

Event Details: Tuesday June 13th, from 6pm to 9pm at LA Film School Theatre located at: 6353 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028. This event is FREE; however, Admission is by RSVP Only due to Limited Seating. For more information and to reserve seating please visit: https:// silentkillerdocscreeningla. eventbrite.com

For more information regarding the film visit: theSilentKillerDOC.com

source:

Katia Belas

Blue Child Entertainment

[email protected]